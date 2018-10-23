It started in February, when one speech at the Super Bowl parade sparked colorful imitations… and it continued through this fall, as dozens of furry orange creatures spawned around the area.

With Halloween just around the corner, we'll leave it up to our readers to decide this truly Philly showdown: Gritty or Kelce?

Some might argue that Gritty’s got the edge here. His fans – er, Gritizens – have created everything from Gritty-themed pumpkins to Halloween baby costumes to even a Gritty Halloween Facebook event.

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce may not be a mascot, but he’s come to represent Philly pride just as much as Gritty or the Phanatic. Eagles fans of all ages, from infant to newlywed, have appeared in what’s become his signature green, gold, and pink Mummers costume.

Plus, the Eagles player does have one significant advantage over the Flyers mascot: he’s been on the field longer, and he has an official costume to prove it.

Kelce made his infamous speech in February; in September, New Jersey company Rasta Imposta collaborated with Jason May Costumes to bring his outfit directly to enthusiastic Eagles fans. The family-owned company also offers a full-body Gumby and a Bob Ross costume, for their non-sports clientele.

“Since August, when we started shipping, the parade costume has been everywhere,” Gary Schneider, general manager of marketing at Rasta Imposta, said. “People will wear it to weddings, to fantasy football drafts – it’s really become an iconic piece of the city.”

By Halloween, Schneider adds, they’ll probably be sold out of every single Kelce piece they have.

But since Gritty emerged from his subterranean lair only a month ago, costume suppliers haven’t had the chance to produce an orange monster costume yet.

Rumor has it that Rasta Imposta’s working on one, but they wouldn’t confirm or deny.

“We’re in touch with the Flyers, and conversations are ongoing,” Schneider said. It depends, he added, on what customers want… as well as what direction the Flyers decide to take their mascot.

“We as fans need to let Gritty grow," he said.

In the meantime, determined fans are producing their own designs.

Some chose to dress up their furry pets. The Philly Voice released a “do-it-yourself-guide” to make their readers’ costumes grit-tastic. And the Flyers are even sponsoring a contest for the best Gritty costumes, offering four tickets to Saturday’s game for the winner.

One thing’s for sure: this is a Halloween battle for Philadelphian hearts.