7 Amazing Things From the Joel Embiid-KAT Brawl You May Have Missed

The big men tussling was the main event. Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns getting tied up and eventually brawling had the sports world buzzing on Wednesday night.
But there was plenty of shenanigans on the outskirts of the brawl that were as equally entertaining as Joel and KAT going at it. Here are a few of the harder-to-see moments from the mayhem.
Mike Scott's reaction
You think Mike Scott likes a brawl? Scott has played the role of Sixers hype man wonderfully and his reaction to his teammate getting into it was fantastic. Embiid also borrowed a line from Scott in his postgame comments.
I want someone to look at me the way Mike Scott watches this fight replay pic.twitter.com/OzwM7FS9UI— brett felgoise (@felgoisebrett) October 31, 2019
Mike Scott's reaction to the KAT-Embiid fight >>>> pic.twitter.com/3xMrS5KaW1— Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) October 31, 2019
Embiid Quoting Scott
"First of all, I ain't no...."
Embiid with an all-timer borrowed from Mike Scott to describe the fight with KAT tonight. pic.twitter.com/heYFMPXkpy— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019
Al Horford's nonchalant reaction
Big Al couldn't be bothered with a scuffle and his sister had the perfect tweet about it.
Al Horford has no time for this. pic.twitter.com/vgRIQ4on7m— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019
Al at 30 seconds:
#1: I'm too old for this
#2: no ice cream after the game, kids https://t.co/4BXLLF0XaF pic.twitter.com/uUvEv8XNt4— Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) October 31, 2019
The Choke / Tap Out
Did KAT really tap out only a day after he and his teammates ran up the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art? Amazing.
BEN TRIED TO MAKE KAT TAP OUT 🤣🤣 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/A7K0DEAmls— Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) October 31, 2019
KAT really ran up the Rocky steps only to tap out at the Wells Fargo the next day he should have to apologize to the entire Italian-American community— angelpapii7 (@Anthony_Capelli) October 31, 2019
What KAT will see in his sleep tonight pic.twitter.com/xh359pMPT6— Dennis (@GipperGrove) October 31, 2019
The Ugly Part
A close up photo showed Embiid going for KAT's eye. That's a no-no.
pic.twitter.com/69oUwMcVIT— Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) October 31, 2019
Was that KAT's mom?
Former NBA player Cole Aldrich pointed out someone he says was KAT's parents. If so, you gotta respect a mom sticking up for her son like that.
Karl's parents reprimanding jojo as he exits the tunnel. #Tellemmama pic.twitter.com/x5VHcQyMRT— Cole Aldrich (@colea45) October 31, 2019
And just for Halloween giggles
This guy was there to enjoy the brawl.
me, watching my sixers pic.twitter.com/Mwut3ZM4gT— joe м (@dr_pizza_MD) October 31, 2019
Neither does this guy pic.twitter.com/Hp3BGXKxRz— Fran (@phillyphran) October 31, 2019
And since we're here, a few extra social reactions for good measure:
. @UnderArmour if you're not making an Embiid boxing robe right now what are you even doing— shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 31, 2019
Kendrick Perkins, a big man who knows a thing or two about tusslin', chimed in:
Nothing wrong with a couple of Bigs pillow fighting a lil bit— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 31, 2019