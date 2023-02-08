57 prop bets for Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Lombardi Trophy – and around $16 billion – is on the line at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The American Gaming Association predicts that over 50 million Americans will place wagers on Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Spread, moneyline and over/unders are among the conventional lines available, with the Eagles listed as 1.5-point favorites. For the Super Bowl, though, the types of available bets are exponential.

Who will score first? What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach? Heads or tails?

In honor of Super Bowl LVII, here are 57 of the craziest prop bets available with our partner, PointsBet.

Super Bowl coin toss props

One of the Super Bowl’s most prominent bets will be settled before the game even begins.

The opening coin flip is always a staple of Super Bowl betting, and oddsmakers believe it’s … well, a coin flip.

Coin toss result

Heads: -105

Tails: -105

Coin toss winner

Eagles: -105

Chiefs: -105

Early, in-game Super Bowl props

The bets will continue rolling from the opening kickoff. Results for the kickoff, first play from scrimmage and first touchdown are on the line, as are first penalty and first challenge.

Opening kickoff to be a touchback

Yes: -170

No: +130

Opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown

Yes: +10000

No: N/A

Result of first drive, first play

Short of first down: -375

First down: +270

Turnover: +1900

Offensive score: +4000

Result of first drive

Punt: +110

Offensive touchdown: +250

Field goal attempt: +375

Other: +450

Position to score first touchdown (top four)

Running back/fullback: +175

Wide receiver: +200

Tight end: +300

Quarterback: +600

First team to score

Chiefs: -110

Eagles: -110

First touchdown scorer (top four)

Travis Kelce: +700

Jalen Hurts: +700

Miles Sanders: +800

A.J. Brown: +850

First player to record a sack (top four)

Haason Reddick: +300

Chris Jones: +550

Josh Sweat: +750

Frank Clark: +850

First team to get a first down

Eagles: -115

Chiefs: -115

First quarter both teams to score

Yes: +100

No: -130

First player to throw an interception

Jalen Hurts: +100

Patrick Mahomes: -130

First team to call timeout

Eagles: +100

Chiefs: -130

First accepted penalty (top four)

Holding: +300

Any other: +350

False start: +450

Offside/encroachment/neutral zone infraction: +450

First team to use coach’s challenge

Eagles: -105

Chiefs: -120

Result of first coach’s challenge

Play stands: +100

Play overturned: -130

Will the first half two-minute warning occur with exactly 2:00 on the clock?

Yes: -600

No: +400

Super Bowl full-game props

Quarter with the most points, largest lead and potential tied scores are among the odds that will take the full game to settle. There are projected distances for the longest and shortest touchdowns, as well as questions about rare plays like a touchdown from an offensive lineman.

For those who are confident in the Eagles or Chiefs, there are also lines tracking how long each team holds a lead throughout the game.

Highest scoring quarter

First: +600

Second: +165

Third: +500

Fourth: +190

Highest scoring half

First: -105

Second: +105

Tie: +1700

Largest game lead

Over 14.5 points: +110

Under 14.5 points: -140

Game to be tied again after 0-0

Yes: -130

No: +100

Team to win every quarter

Eagles: +2500

Chiefs: +3500

Team to score in each quarter

Eagles: +150

Chiefs: +175

Team to lead after every quarter

Eagles: +310

Chiefs: +350

Will any team attempt a 2-point conversion?

Yes: +105

No: -135

Longest touchdown

Over 41.5 yards: -115

Under 41.5 yards: -115

Shortest touchdown

Over 1.5 yards: +150

Under 1.5 yards: -200

Will there be a pick-six

Yes: +600

No: -1000

Any offensive lineman to score a touchdown

Yes: +3300

No: -100000

Any player to score 2 or more touchdowns

Yes: -165

No: +125

Last touchdown scorer (top four)

Travis Kelce: +475

Jalen Hurts: +700

Isiah Pacheco: +750

Miles Sanders: +800

Total penalties accepted

Over 10.5: +105

Under 10.5: -135

Last play of game to be a kneel

Yes: -185

No: +140

Super Bowl special teams props

There are plenty of player props for stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown, but some of the more fun on-the-field props involve special teams.

Super Bowls in the past have come down to clutch field goals, critical misses and even big-time returns. Here’s some of what oddsmakers expect from kickers, punters and returners on Sunday:

Total field goals

Over 2.5: -200

Under 2.5: +145

Longest field goal made

Over 46.5: -125

Under 46.5: -105

Shortest field goal made

Over 27.5: -105

Under 27.5: -125

Will either team miss a field goal?

Yes: +125

No: -165

Any field goal/extra point to hit upright or crossbar

Yes: +450

No: -700

Kicking points moneyline

Jake Elliott: -105

Harrison Butker: -125

First team to punt

Eagles: -110

Chiefs: -120

Total punts

Over 7.5: +135

Under 7.5: -180

Length of first punt

Over 46.5: -120

Under 46.5: -120

Will there be a fake punt or field goal?

Yes: +2500

No: -10000

Will either team successfully recover an onside kick?

Yes: +2500

No: -10000

Will a field goal attempt be blocked and returned for a touchdown?

Yes: +7500

No: N/A

Super Bowl result props

What will the final score be when a team is crowned champion and a player is named the game’s most valuable player? What are the chances of the first Super Bowl shutout? What about the second ever Super Bowl overtime?

As the game winds down, eyes will also turn to the winning sideline to see what color drink is dumped onto the head coach.

Winning margin (top four)

Eagles 1-6 points: 330

Chiefs 1-6 points: +330

Eagles 13+ points: +400

Chiefs 13+ points: +475

Odd or even total score

Odd: -130

Even: +110

Will there be a scorigami?

Yes: +1800

No: -10000

Winning margin – either team by exactly 3 points?

Yes: +400

No: -550

Winning margin – either team by exactly 7 points?

Yes: +550

No: -800

Win by shutout

Chiefs: +3500

Eagles: +3000

Will there be overtime?

Yes: +1100

No: -2500

MVP winner – QBs vs. the field

Quarterback: -600

Any other position: +400

MVP winner – from losing team?

Yes: +3300

No: -100000

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach

Yellow/lime/green: +175

Orange: +300

Blue: +450

Red: +550

Super Bowl octopus prop bet

Will the Eagles be joined by a fellow member of the animal kingdom in Arizona?

There is a line about whether there will be an octopus. Instead of referring to a commercial or a Detroit Red Wings-esque celebration, an octopus is an actual football phenomenon that occurs when a player scores a touchdown and the subsequent 2-point conversion.

Sports Illustrated coined the term in 2019, and its likelihood of taking place in the Super Bowl is much lower than just the conventional 2-point attempt mentioned earlier.

Will there be an octopus?

Yes: +1300

No: -5000

