57 Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVII

The Lombardi Trophy – and around $16 billion – is on the line at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The American Gaming Association predicts that over 50 million Americans will place wagers on Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Spread, moneyline and over/unders are among the conventional lines available, with the Eagles listed as 1.5-point favorites. For the Super Bowl, though, the types of available bets are exponential.

Who will score first? What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach? Heads or tails?

In honor of Super Bowl LVII, here are 57 of the craziest prop bets available with our partner, PointsBet.

Super Bowl coin toss props

One of the Super Bowl’s most prominent bets will be settled before the game even begins.

The opening coin flip is always a staple of Super Bowl betting, and oddsmakers believe it’s … well, a coin flip.

Coin toss result

  • Heads: -105
  • Tails: -105

Coin toss winner

  • Eagles: -105
  • Chiefs: -105

Early, in-game Super Bowl props

The bets will continue rolling from the opening kickoff. Results for the kickoff, first play from scrimmage and first touchdown are on the line, as are first penalty and first challenge.

Opening kickoff to be a touchback

  • Yes: -170
  • No: +130

Opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown

  • Yes: +10000
  • No: N/A

Result of first drive, first play

  • Short of first down: -375
  • First down: +270
  • Turnover: +1900
  • Offensive score: +4000

Result of first drive

  • Punt: +110
  • Offensive touchdown: +250
  • Field goal attempt: +375
  • Other: +450

Position to score first touchdown (top four)

  • Running back/fullback: +175
  • Wide receiver: +200
  • Tight end: +300
  • Quarterback: +600

First team to score

  • Chiefs: -110
  • Eagles: -110

First touchdown scorer (top four)

  • Travis Kelce: +700
  • Jalen Hurts: +700
  • Miles Sanders: +800
  • A.J. Brown: +850

First player to record a sack (top four)

  • Haason Reddick: +300
  • Chris Jones: +550
  • Josh Sweat: +750
  • Frank Clark: +850

First team to get a first down

  • Eagles: -115
  • Chiefs: -115

First quarter both teams to score

  • Yes: +100
  • No: -130

First player to throw an interception

  • Jalen Hurts: +100
  • Patrick Mahomes: -130

First team to call timeout

  • Eagles: +100
  • Chiefs: -130

First accepted penalty (top four)

  • Holding: +300
  • Any other: +350
  • False start: +450
  • Offside/encroachment/neutral zone infraction: +450

First team to use coach’s challenge

  • Eagles: -105
  • Chiefs: -120

Result of first coach’s challenge

  • Play stands: +100
  • Play overturned: -130

Will the first half two-minute warning occur with exactly 2:00 on the clock?

  • Yes: -600
  • No: +400

Super Bowl full-game props

Quarter with the most points, largest lead and potential tied scores are among the odds that will take the full game to settle. There are projected distances for the longest and shortest touchdowns, as well as questions about rare plays like a touchdown from an offensive lineman.

For those who are confident in the Eagles or Chiefs, there are also lines tracking how long each team holds a lead throughout the game.

Highest scoring quarter

  • First: +600
  • Second: +165
  • Third: +500
  • Fourth: +190

Highest scoring half

  • First: -105
  • Second: +105
  • Tie: +1700

Largest game lead

  • Over 14.5 points: +110
  • Under 14.5 points: -140

Game to be tied again after 0-0

  • Yes: -130
  • No: +100

Team to win every quarter

  • Eagles: +2500
  • Chiefs: +3500

Team to score in each quarter

  • Eagles: +150
  • Chiefs: +175

Team to lead after every quarter

  • Eagles: +310
  • Chiefs: +350

Will any team attempt a 2-point conversion?

  • Yes: +105
  • No: -135

Longest touchdown

  • Over 41.5 yards: -115
  • Under 41.5 yards: -115

Shortest touchdown

  • Over 1.5 yards: +150
  • Under 1.5 yards: -200

Will there be a pick-six

  • Yes: +600
  • No: -1000

Any offensive lineman to score a touchdown

  • Yes: +3300
  • No: -100000

Any player to score 2 or more touchdowns

  • Yes: -165
  • No: +125

Last touchdown scorer (top four)

  • Travis Kelce: +475
  • Jalen Hurts: +700
  • Isiah Pacheco: +750
  • Miles Sanders: +800

Total penalties accepted

  • Over 10.5: +105
  • Under 10.5: -135

Last play of game to be a kneel

  • Yes: -185
  • No: +140

Super Bowl special teams props

There are plenty of player props for stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown, but some of the more fun on-the-field props involve special teams.

Super Bowls in the past have come down to clutch field goals, critical misses and even big-time returns. Here’s some of what oddsmakers expect from kickers, punters and returners on Sunday:

Total field goals

  • Over 2.5: -200
  • Under 2.5: +145

Longest field goal made

  • Over 46.5: -125
  • Under 46.5: -105

Shortest field goal made

  • Over 27.5: -105
  • Under 27.5: -125

Will either team miss a field goal?

  • Yes: +125
  • No: -165

Any field goal/extra point to hit upright or crossbar

  • Yes: +450
  • No: -700

Kicking points moneyline

  • Jake Elliott: -105
  • Harrison Butker: -125

First team to punt

  • Eagles: -110
  • Chiefs: -120

Total punts

  • Over 7.5: +135
  • Under 7.5: -180

Length of first punt

  • Over 46.5: -120
  • Under 46.5: -120

Will there be a fake punt or field goal?

  • Yes: +2500
  • No: -10000

Will either team successfully recover an onside kick?

  • Yes: +2500
  • No: -10000

Will a field goal attempt be blocked and returned for a touchdown?

  • Yes: +7500
  • No: N/A

Super Bowl result props

What will the final score be when a team is crowned champion and a player is named the game’s most valuable player? What are the chances of the first Super Bowl shutout? What about the second ever Super Bowl overtime?

As the game winds down, eyes will also turn to the winning sideline to see what color drink is dumped onto the head coach.

Winning margin (top four)

  • Eagles 1-6 points: 330
  • Chiefs 1-6 points: +330
  • Eagles 13+ points: +400
  • Chiefs 13+ points: +475

Odd or even total score

  • Odd: -130
  • Even: +110

Will there be a scorigami?

  • Yes: +1800
  • No: -10000

Winning margin – either team by exactly 3 points?

  • Yes: +400
  • No: -550

Winning margin – either team by exactly 7 points?

  • Yes: +550
  • No: -800

Win by shutout

  • Chiefs: +3500
  • Eagles: +3000

Will there be overtime?

  • Yes: +1100
  • No: -2500

MVP winner – QBs vs. the field

  • Quarterback: -600
  • Any other position: +400

MVP winner – from losing team?

  • Yes: +3300
  • No: -100000

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach

  • Yellow/lime/green: +175
  • Orange: +300
  • Blue: +450
  • Red: +550

Super Bowl octopus prop bet

Will the Eagles be joined by a fellow member of the animal kingdom in Arizona?

There is a line about whether there will be an octopus. Instead of referring to a commercial or a Detroit Red Wings-esque celebration, an octopus is an actual football phenomenon that occurs when a player scores a touchdown and the subsequent 2-point conversion.

Sports Illustrated coined the term in 2019, and its likelihood of taking place in the Super Bowl is much lower than just the conventional 2-point attempt mentioned earlier.

Will there be an octopus?

  • Yes: +1300
  • No: -5000

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl 57nflPhiladelphia EaglesSuper BowlKansas City Chiefs
