5 Non-Football Things to Do in Minnesota Before the Game

The Mall of America has more than 500 stories -- and a roller coaster. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Minneapolis is cold, but it’s also cool.

If you’re heading to Minnesota for Super Bowl weekend, there are a ton of football-related events taking place in and around Minneapolis to get you hyped. But there are also some cool sights to be seen in these twin cities that don’t necessarily involve the pigskin.

Mall of America

This is not your average mall! It’s no KOP! The Mall of America is massive and offers so much more than just shopping. You can absolutely spend a day (maybe even two) at this giant facility.

There are 520 stores inside so if you DO want to shop, they might have a store or 20 you may like. But you can also enjoy the amusement park, roller coaster, aquarium, LEGO sculptures, bowling alley and mini-golf course.

You can visit the movie theater or any one of the many, many restaurants inside, too. The Mall of America is a must-see for folks visiting Minneapolis if only to just marvel at its grandeur.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

While this sculpture garden is situated outside and, depending on temperatures, could be chilly, put on some gloves and check out these cool sculptures. The garden is open year-round between 6 a.m. to midnight and is located about 15 minutes away from the U.S. Bank Stadium in front of the Walker Art Center.

Take a stroll through the 11-acre park and check out the iconic “Spoonbridge and Cherry,” “Walking Man” and “Octopus” art pieces. You can even look for some Philly lookalikes in the garden with the Minnesota version of the LOVE statue and a bell sculpture called “For Whom…”

Summit Avenue and James J. Hill House

Take a drive down Summit Avenue and marvel at all of the historic mansions, churches, synagogues and schools that line the four-mile street. Summit Avenue, which is part of the National Historic District, connects St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Then make a stop at the James J. Hill House to get a peek inside one of these Victorian beauties. The 36,000-square-foot mansion was built for the railroad maven in 1891. The Gilded Age stone structure features 22 fireplaces, 13 bathrooms and 16 chandeliers. It was once the largest private residence in Minnesota and now the public can see inside this National Historic Landmark.

Science Museum of Minnesota

Now, it’s no Franklin Institute but this hands-on science and entertainment center is definitely a close runner-up. The whole family will love the interactive exhibits and want to check out the Egyptian mummy, dinosaurs, authentic Mississippi River towboat and Native American exhibition.

Multiple films play at the Omnitheather daily like the “Rocky Mountain Express” or the “Journey into Amazing Caves” or “Magic of Flight.” Check out the Wave Tank at the Experiment Gallery, where you get to control the waves.

Bitter Minnesota Brewery Tours

After exploring our host city, take a brewery tour with Bitter Minnesota Brewery Tours (the name is quite fitting). Minneapolis is definitely a brewery and craft beer town, much like Philadelphia, so you will want to indulge.

The all-inclusive, guided tours at Bitter Minnesota take visitors on a tour of several local breweries. Private tours are available but there are daily public tours too. The three-hour, public tours ($75) have visitors touring the city in a little blue bus and tasting local craft beers along the way.

Bottled water and spicy pretzels (yes, we know they aren’t the same as Philly pretzels) are provided. There’s a cooler on the bus too if you want to bring your own Philadelphia favorite with you for the ride.