49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively.

After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.

One fan, attempting to snag Purdy's game-used memorabilia, fell from the stands but appeared to be OK.

Brock Purdy has fans falling out of the stands 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2p7xukp14d — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 9, 2023

He certainly gave it his all. And for what? A sweaty towel?

Who knows, maybe the most obscure Purdy memorabilia will be worth something someday.