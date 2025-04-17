On your mark, get set…A guide to the 2025 Penn Relays in Philadelphia

The Penn Relays, presented by Toyota, bring over 15,000 participants and more than 100,000 fans to Philadelphia to attend the largest and oldest track and field competition in the United States.

The track meet takes place from Thursday, April 24, 2024, through Saturday, April 26, 2024, at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood. The historic track and field meet dates back to 1895.

Here's what you need to know about the 2025 edition of the Penn Relays:

Who will participate in the 2025 Penn Relays?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Runners as young as 4th graders, high schoolers, college students, and masters 85 years and older come from as near as Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley and as far away as Jamaica, Belize, and New Zealand to compete.

High school and college students from three dozen states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, will compete at Franklin Field.

There will also be several Special Olympics competitions held.

Where can you get tickets for the 2025 Penn Relays?

Tickets for the 2025 Penn Relays are on sale now starting at $26. Special prices may be offered to students. You can buy tickets online or on site.

What can you bring to enjoy the day?

Check out what you are and aren't allowed to bring to Franklin Field.

Among the items OK to bring inside are bags no larger than 16x16x8 inches, diaper bags, hand-held cameras, blankets, soft-sided seats, sealed water bottles and outside food in one-gallon bags.

Some prohibited items include larger bags, coolers, umbrellas, firearms and video cameras.

Thinking about driving or public transportation?

If you plan to take public transportation, SEPTA provides plenty of options to get to Franklin Field. Visit Septa.org to plan your trip.

If driving, limited $25 on-campus parking is available at:

Chestnut 34: located on 34 th & Chestnut Streets.

& Chestnut Streets. Walnut 38: located on 38 th & Walnut Streets.

& Walnut Streets. Walnut 40: located on 40 th and Walnut Streets.

and Walnut Streets. Museum Garage: located on Convention Ave. and South Street.

Keep in mind, Penn Relays crowds can be big. With thousands of athletes being dropped off, buses and other vehicles dropping off can cause traffic troubles in University City.

What is the schedule for the 2025 Penn Relays?

Thursday will feature high school girls and college distance night, Friday will feature high school boys and girls, and college men and women, and Saturday will feature college men and women, high school boys, and Olympic Development pro events.

For a full schedule of events and detailed race times, click here.

What is there to do at the Penn Relays?

Carnival Village, located right outside Franklin Field in and around Shoemaker Green, will include over 20 sponsors and vendors and just over the Paley Bridge, Penn Park Village will feature sponsor activations and activities for all athletes and fans to enjoy.

On race day, fans can pick up a fan guide at information tables.