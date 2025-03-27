March Madness is well underway on the hardwood, and now it’s about to hit the ice.
One week after the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments tipped off, the puck is about to drop in the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. Sunday’s selection show has now given 16 teams from across the country their road map to the Frozen Four.
Boston College enters the competition as the No. 1 overall seed. Denver will look to repeat and win its third national title in four seasons, while Quinnipiac (2023) and UMass (2021) are among the other recent champions looking to reach the mountaintop once again.
With the bracket out, here’s a look at the full tournament field, the schedule for the first two rounds and a look ahead to the 2025 Frozen Four.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Which teams are in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament?
Here is the seeding and location for each of the four regionals:
Manchester Regional: SNHU Arena – Manchester, New Hampshire
- Boston College (No. 1 overall)
- Providence
- Denver
- Bentley
Toledo Regional: Huntington Center – Toledo, Ohio
- Michigan State (No. 2 overall)
- Boston University
- Ohio State
- Cornell
Allentown Regional: PPL Center – Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Maine (No. 3 overall)
- UConn
- Quinnipiac
- Penn State
Fargo Regional: Scheels Arena – Fargo, North Dakota
- Western Michigan (No. 4 overall)
- Minnesota
- UMass
- Minnesota State
2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Regionals schedule
Sports
In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia
Here are the matchups, times and networks for the opening rounds of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament:
First round: Thursday, March 27
- Toledo Regional: Ohio State vs. Boston University | 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Fargo Regional: Minnesota State vs. Western Michigan | 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Toledo Regional: Cornell vs. Michigan State | 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Fargo Regional: UMass vs. Minnesota | 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
First round: Friday, March 28
- Manchester Regional: Bentley vs. No. 1 Boston College | 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Allentown Regional: Quinnipiac vs. UConn | 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Manchester Regional: Denver vs. Providence | 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Allentown Regional: Penn State vs. Maine | 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Regional finals: Saturday, March 29
- Toledo Regional final: 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Fargo Regional final: 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Regional finals: Sunday, March 30
- Manchester Regional final: 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Allentown Regional final: 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Where is the 2025 Frozen Four?
The Frozen Four will be held April 10 and 12 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, home to the NHL's Blues. It marks the third time the city will serve as host for the Frozen Four after doing so in 1975 and 2007.
This year, the Manchester Regional champion will battle the Fargo Regional champion and the Toledo Regional champion will square off against the Allentown Regional champion in the national semifinals on Thursday, April 10. Those semifinal winners will then compete for the national title at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12.
All three Frozen Four tilts will be broadcast on ESPN2.