2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule officially revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
There are still eight weeks left in the 2022 NASCAR season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.
NASCAR revealed the full schedule for 2023 on Wednesday, including race dates for the three top series (Cup, Xfinity, Truck).
There were several changes made, including a historic All-Star Race venue and a brand new street circuit. The schedule will again consist of 36 points-paying Cup races with two exhibition events, with 33 Xfinity races and 23 Truck races.
Here’s a full look at the 2023 schedule for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series:
2023 NASCAR schedule: Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series
The Cup Series season begins with the Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2023, which will run inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year. There will be just two Saturday night races (Daytona in August, Bristol in September), with every other race being run on a Sunday. And for the fourth straight year, the championship will be decided at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2023.
Here’s the full Cup Series schedule:
- Clash at the Coliseum, Feb. 5*
- Daytona 500, Feb. 19
- Fontana, Feb. 26
- Las Vegas, March 5
- Phoenix, March 12
- Atlanta, March 19
- Circuit of the Americas, March 26
- Richmond, April 2
- Bristol Dirt Race, April 9
- Martinsville, April 16
- Talladega, April 23
- Dover, April 30
- Kansas, May 7
- Darlington, May 14
- North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race), May 21*
- Charlotte, May 28
- Gateway, June 4
- Sonoma, June 11
- Nashville, June 25
- Chicago Street Race, July 2
- Atlanta, July 9
- New Hampshire, July 16
- Pocono, July 23
- Richmond, July 30
- Michigan, Aug. 6
- Indianapolis Road Course, Aug. 13
- Watkins Glen, Aug. 20
- Daytona, Aug. 26
- Darlington, Sept. 3**
- Kansas, Sept. 10**
- Bristol Night Race, Sept. 16**
- Texas, Sept. 24**
- Talladega, Oct. 1**
- Charlotte ROVAL, Oct. 8**
- Las Vegas, Oct. 15**
- Homestead-Miami, Oct. 22**
- Martinsville, Oct. 29**
- Phoenix, Nov. 5**
Here’s the Xfinity Series schedule:
- Daytona, Feb. 18
- Fontana, Feb. 25
- Las Vegas, March 4
- Phoenix, March 11
- Atlanta, March 18
- Circuit of the Americas, March 25
- Richmond, April 1
- Martinsville, April 15
- Talladega, April 22
- Dover, April 29
- Darlington, May 13
- Charlotte, May 27
- Portland, June 3
- Sonoma, June 10
- Nashville, June 24
- Chicago Street Race, July 1
- Atlanta, July 8
- New Hampshire, July 15
- Pocono, July 22
- Road America, July 29
- Michigan, Aug. 5
- Indianapolis Road Course, Aug. 12
- Watkins Glen, Aug. 19
- Daytona, Aug. 25
- Darlington, Sept. 2
- Kansas, Sept. 9
- Bristol, Sept. 15**
- Texas, Sept. 23**
- Charlotte ROVAL, Oct. 7**
- Las Vegas, Oct. 14**
- Homestead-Miami, Oct. 21**
- Martinsville, Oct. 28**
- Phoenix, Nov. 4**
Here’s the Craftsman Truck Series schedule:
- Daytona, Feb. 17
- Las Vegas, March 3
- Atlanta, March 18
- Circuit of the Americas, March 25
- Texas, April 1
- Bristol Dirt Race, April 8
- Martinsville, April 14
- Kansas, May 6
- Darlington, May 12
- North Wilkesboro, May 20
- Charlotte, May 26
- Gateway, June 3
- Nashville, June 23
- Mid-Ohio, July 8
- Pocono, July 22
- Richmond, July 29
- Indianapolis Raceway Park, Aug. 11**
- Milwaukee, Aug. 27**
- Kansas, Sept. 8**
- Bristol Night Race, Sept. 14**
- Talladega, Sept. 30**
- Homestead-Miami, Oct. 21**
- Phoenix, Nov. 3**
*exhibition race, **playoff race
What’s different on the 2023 NASCAR schedule?
There weren’t massive changes on the schedules for 2023, but there were several tracks that were added and removed:
- New tracks on the Cup schedule: North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race), Chicago Street Race
- Texas loses one race, Road America is off the schedule
- New tracks on the Xfinity schedule: Sonoma, Chicago Street Race
- Texas and Talladega lose one race
- New tracks on the Truck schedule: North Wilkesboro, Milwaukee
- Sonoma and Knoxville are off the schedule
Here are several other changes for the 2023 Cup Series schedule:
- Martinsville and Bristol Dirt swapped their spring race weekends, so that the Bristol Race remains on Easter Sunday night
- The spring Martinsville race will be run on Sunday instead of Saturday night
- The summer Atlanta race will be run on Sunday night instead of Sunday afternoon
- Richmond and Indianapolis swapped their summer race weekends