2022 WNBA All-Star Game: How to Watch, Location, Rosters

For the second time in three years, basketball’s best players will head to Chicago for All-Star festivities.
In 2020, the NBA’s top stars played in a riveting All-Star Game, the first one in league history to use the Elam Ending. This summer, it’s the WNBA’s turn to shine in Chi-Town.
The two squads have already been decided for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game thanks to captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Those two Western Conference superstars will be joined by some basketball legends, fellow Olympians and even a handful of All-Star newbies on the big stage.
Before Team Wilson and Team Stewart tip-off, here’s everything you need to know for the WNBA’s 18th All-Star Game:
When is the WNBA All-Star Game?
The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena, home of the defending champion Chicago Sky.
What channel is the WNBA All-Star Game on?
The contest will be nationally televised on ABC.
How to stream WNBA All-Star Game
Along with TV coverage on ABC, the game can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.
What are the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game rosters?
Wilson and Stewart selected their teams on July 2 and even made a couple of trades.
The two players exchanged co-captains, with Sylvia Fowles joining Wilson and Stewart reuniting with Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird. Later in the draft, a pair of starters were swapped, as Sabrina Ionescu moved to Team Wilson and Nneka Ogwumike moved to Team Stewart.
Here are the full 2022 WNBA All-Star Game rosters, along with head coaches:
Team Wilson
Starters
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
- Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
- Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
Reserves
- Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream
- Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces
- Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky
- Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics
- Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Natasha Howard, New York Liberty
Head coach
- Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces
Team Stewart
Starters
- Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
- Sue Bird, Seattle Storm
- Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
- Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
Reserves
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky
- Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
- Emma Meesseman, Chicago Sky
Head coach
- James Wade, Chicago Sky
What uniforms will 2022 WNBA All-Stars wear?
Team Wilson will wear orange uniforms and Team Stewart will wear black uniforms.