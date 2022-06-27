2022 Wimbledon: Top Highlights From the Main Draw Action

An action-packed two weeks of Wimbledon is underway at the All England Club’s iconic grass courts.

The Championships is known as the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament around the world, featuring the game’s best players.

Fans are never disappointed in the legendary tennis that takes place each year.

In 2010, the tennis world was wowed by the John Isner-Nicolas Mahut match, which continues to be the longest match in tennis history. The match took 11 hours and five minutes, over the span of three days, with a final score of 6–4, 3–6, 6–7 (7–9), 7–6 (7–3), 70–68 for a total of 183 games.

In 2013, England's Andy Murray won The Championships, becoming the first British player to capture the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy there since 1936.

This year, fans will be hyped to watch the great Serena Williams return to court after missing Grand Slams for a year. Williams has captured six Wimbledon titles in her illustrious career thus far (2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016).

Let’s dive into the action! Here’s a running list of the best highlights from each day of 2022 Wimbledon:

June 27: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Upsets No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeats Hubert Hurkacz in an absolute rollercoaster on No.3 Court 🎢#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5D0MbkHxbO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2022

Day 1 of play at The Championships featured an upset from Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina over No. 7 seed Hubert Hurkacz, who was one of the favorites to win the entire event.

Hurkacz found himself in a hole, down two sets to love but put up a great fight to claw his way back into the match, winning the next two sets.

Ultimately, the Pole dropped the final set and match, 6-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 2-7 (10-8).

On Sunday, Hurkacz announced he would donate 100 Euros for every ace he hit at Wimbledon to the Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

He finished the match with 20 aces.