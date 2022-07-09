A player will be crowned on Sunday as the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles champion.

The honor will either go to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and two-time defending Wimbledon champion, or Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who is making his first Grand Slam final debut.

In the semifinals, Djokovic took down England’s Cameron Norrie in four sets to book his spot into the final. On the other hand, Kyrgios received a walkover from Rafael Nadal due to an abdominal injury.

So what’s on the line for Sunday? The prestigious Silver Gilt Cup and a whopping $2.5 million in prize money.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s everything you need to know about this iconic match up and how to watch it:

Who is playing in the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final?

The 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final will be played between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, is the No. 3-ranked tennis player in the world while Kyrgios is unseeded and ranked 40th.

When is the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final?

The 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final is scheduled for Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET.

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final

The 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final will air on ESPN and can be streamed on the WatchESPN app.

Who is favored to win the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final?

Novak Djokovic is favored to beat Nick Kyrgios in the final, with odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Novak Djokovic: -400

Nick Kyrgios: +290

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.