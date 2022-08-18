2022 U.S. Open Prize Money: How Much Do Winners Earn Per Round?

Players at the 2022 U.S. Open will be awarded a record-breaking amount of prize money.

The total compensation for this year's Grand Slam will be $60 million for the first time in the tournament's history, surpassing last year's total of $57.5 million.

Additionally, the singles winners will be receiving a hefty check worth $2.6 million, an increase from last year's $2.5 million.

The biggest differences in the total purse will be seen in the earlier rounds, awarding players more cash if they make early tournament exits.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For instance, if a player loses the first round or second round, they will still get to bring home $80,000 and $121,000, respectively. The amounts are 85% and 57% increases since 2016.

Here’s how much players earn each round and what the champions get to collect at the 2022 U.S. Open:

How much does the U.S. Open singles winner get overall?

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $2.6 million.

How much do players earn per round in singles at the U.S. Open 2022?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at the 2022 U.S. Open:

Place Prize Money Champion $2.6 million Runner Up $1.3 million Semifinalist $705,000 Quarterfinalist $445,000 Fourth Round $278,000 Third Round $188,000 Second Round $121,000 First Round $80,000

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the U.S. Open 2022?

Here is the prize money for men and women in doubles at the 2022 U.S. Open:

Place Prize Money Champion $688,000 Runner Up $344,000 Semifinalist $172,000 Quarterfinalist $97,500 Third Round $56,400 Second Round $35,800 First Round $21,300

How has the U.S. Open prize money changed over the years?

For the most part, the total prize money at the U.S. Open has steadily increased over the years.

In 1968, at the beginning of the Open Era, the total purse at the Grand Slam was $26,150. Every decade since then, the earnings have significantly increased.

Here is a breakdown of the total U.S. Open prize money in singles by decade: