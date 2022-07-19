2022 Tour de France: When does the race end, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The final stages of the 2022 Tour de France are underway and the ongoing competition is heated.

In the 24 days of intense riding, cyclists are set to complete 21 stages that consist of different distances and terrain. Cyclists get three rest days throughout the prestigious event.

As the race comes to a close, here's everything you need to know about the final stages of the 2022 race and what to expect:

When does the 2022 Tour de France end?

The prestigious event ends on Sunday, July 24.

Who is leading the 2022 Tour de France?

As of July 19, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is rocking the yellow jersey as the race's leader.

He is up 2:22 on second place's Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia. Pogačar is the two time defending champion.

In third place is England's Geraint Thomas (2018 Tour de France winner), with 2:43 behind first place.

Which riders have a chance of winning?

While the 2022 Tour de France is up for grabs, Vingegaard and Pogačar have pretty much locked in the first two spots of the podium.

The following riders are on the top-five leaderboard:

Overall (Yellow Jersey)1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN): 64:28:092. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) : +2:223. Geraint Thomas (GBR): +2:434. Nairo Quintana (COL): +4:155. David Gaudu (FRA): +4:24

What can we expect in the last few stages?

The last five days of the 2022 Tour de France will feature two mountain stages, two flat stages and one individual time trial (ITT) stage.

We can certainly expect Pogačar to go on the attack at an attempt to steal that first place spot from Vingegaard in the mountain stages.

Stages 17 and 18 will feature some of the race's hardest climbs, giving Pogačar to make up some time.

Stage 19 will highlight a hardcore sprint with a slight uphill drag to the finish line.

The stage 20 time trial will be the longest there has been at the Tour since 2014, giving riders the chance to make some big jumps on the leaderboard.

Stage 21 will be the final stretch and shortest road stage packed with celebration before the 2022 Tour de France concludes.

How much does the Tour de France winner get?

The winning rider in the 2022 Tour de France will earn $528,000.

What are the 2022 Tour de France stages?

The 21 stages of the 2022 Tour de France are as follows: