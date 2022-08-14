2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Sunday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway.

After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With one game slated for Sunday, here’s what you need to know to catch the action:

What NFL preseason games are on tonight?

One game is slated for Sunday after eight games were played on Saturday. Here is that contest:

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

What times are the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here is the kick-off time for the game on Sunday:

Vikings at Raiders: 4:25 p.m. ET

How to watch the NFL preseason games tonight

The Vikings-Raiders game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

You can find local channels and radio stations for all of the matchups here.

What are the odds for the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here’s what the odds look like for Sunday’s preseason game, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Vikings at Raiders:

Spread: Vikings +4 (-110), Raiders -4 (-110)

Points total: Over 36.5 – Vikings (-105); Under 36.5 – Raiders (-115)

Moneyline: Vikings +165, Raiders -200

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links