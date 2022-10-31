2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 9

NFL playoff picture: How postseason looks after Week 8 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape.

Now eight weeks into the 18-week regular season, the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders.

The Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans all picked up big wins in Week 8 to improve their playoff positions. On the other side, the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all trending in the wrong direction after losing.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a look at the updated AFC and NFC playoff picture after the Week 8 Sunday games (the Browns face the Bengals on Monday night):

AFC playoff picture

In a playoff spot

1. Buffalo Bills, 6-1 (AFC East leader)

2. Tennessee Titans, 5-2 (AFC South leader)

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2 (AFC West leader)

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3 (AFC North leader)

5. New York Jets, 5-3 (First Wild Card)

6. Miami Dolphins, 5-3 (Second Wild Card)

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3 (Third Wild Card)

Outside looking in

8. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3

9. New England Patriots, 4-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-4-1

11. Denver Broncos, 3-5

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-5

13. Cleveland Browns, 2-5

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6

16. Houston Texans, 1-5-1

NFC playoff picture

In a playoff spot

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 7-0 (NFC East leader)

2. Minnesota Vikings, 6-1 (NFC North leader)

3. Seattle Seahawks, 5-3 (NFC West leader)

4. Atlanta Falcons, 4-4 (NFC South leader)

5. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2 (First Wild Card)

6. New York Giants, 6-2 (Second Wild Card)

7. San Francisco 49ers, 4-4 (Third Wild Card)

Outside looking in

8. Washington Commanders, 4-4

9. Los Angeles Rams, 3-4

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5

11. Green Bay Packers, 3-5

12. Arizona Cardinals, 3-5

13. New Orleans Saints, 3-5

14. Chicago Bears, 3-5

15. Carolina Panthers, 2-6

16. Detroit Lions, 1-6