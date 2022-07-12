2022 MLS All-Star Game: Rosters, start time, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Major League Soccer’s roster for the 2022 All-Star Game is set.
For the second straight season, MLS’ best players will take on the top players from Liga MX of Mexico. Previously from 2005 to 2019, the MLS All-Stars would play against a top club from Europe.
So, who is on the MLS roster and when can you catch the action? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 MLS All-Star Game:
When is the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?
The 2022 MLS All-Star Game kicks off on Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Where is the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?
The action will take place in Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC. This is the first time that Minnesota will host the event.
Who is on the 2022 MLS All-Star Game roster?
MLS selected 26 players for the roster. Los Angeles FC and New York City FC have the most representatives with three players each. Here’s the full roster:
Forwards
Paul Arriola – FC Dallas
Valentín Castellanos – NYCFC
Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas
Taxiarchis Fountas – D.C. United
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández – LA Galaxy
Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders FC
Carlos Vela – LAFC
Midfielders
Luciano Acosta – FC Cincinnati
Sebastián Driussi – Austin FC
Carles Gil – New England Revolution
Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC
Darlington Nagbe – Columbus Crew
Emanuel Reynoso – Minnesota United FC
Ilie Sánchez – LAFC
Defenders
Julián Araujo – LA Galaxy
Alexander Callens – NYCFC
Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls
Kamal Miller – CF Montréal
Diego Palacios – LAFC
Kai Wagner – Philadelphia Union
DeAndre Yedlin – Inter Miami CF
Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union
Sean Johnson – NYCFC
Dayne St. Clair – Minnesota United FC
Who is on the Liga MX roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?
Liga MX will have 14 players representing the league in Minnesota. Atlas, the 2021 champions, have six representatives to lead all teams. Here’s the full roster:
Forwards
Julio Furch – Atlas
André-Pierre Gignac – Tigres
Jordan Carrillo – Santos Laguna
Heriberto Jurado – Necaxa
Midfielders
Luis Chávez – Pachuca
Angel Mena – León
Julián Quiñones – Atlas
Aldo Rocha – Atlas
Defenders
Kevin Álvarez – Pachuca
Diego Barbosa – Atlas
Hugo Nervo – Atlas
William Tesillo – León
Goalkeepers
Oscar Ustari – Pachuca
Camilo Vargas – Atlas
Who won the 2021 MLS All-Star Game?
The 2021 MLS All-Star Game came down to the wire in the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, but MLS prevailed 3-2 via penalty shootout.