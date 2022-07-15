2022 MLB Draft: Top prospects whose fathers were major leaguers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Like father, like son.

Many players eligible in this weekend's MLB draft are set to follow in their dad's footsteps by getting selected by a major league team.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When they get called up to the big leagues, those duos will join a long list of father-son tandems to have played in the majors, joining the likes of Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., Bobby and Barry Bonds, Fernando Tatis and Fernando Tatis Jr, Vladimir Guerrero and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and many others.

Here's a look at some of the many prospects in this year's draft class whose fathers played in the majors...

Druw Jones, Wesleyan High School (Georgia)

The top high school prospect in the nation, who very well could be selected first overall by the Baltimore Orioles, is the son of former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones. Jones was a five-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner during his 17-year major league career. He hit 434 home runs and remains the youngest player in MLB history to homer in the postseason and World Series, doing so as a rookie in 1996 at the age of 19. Druw Jones, like his dad, plays centerfield and combines speed and power.

Jackson Holliday, Stillwater High School (Oklahoma)

Druw Jones won't be the only son of a former All-Star to have their name called early on draft night. Jackson Holliday, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, is also in consideration for first overall pick. Holliday hit 316 home runs during his 15-year career, winning the 2007 National League batting title with a .340 average. and capturing a World Series championship with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. The bloodline is strong in the Holliday family with Jackson, a shortstop, and his younger brother Ethan, both very highly-regarded high school prospects.

Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada)

Speed runs in the family for the Crawfords. Justin Crawford's dad, Carl Crawford, stole 480 bases during his 15-year career. The four-time All-Star led the American League in the category four times while with the Tampa Bay Rays, swiping 50-plus bases in each of those seasons. His son, an outfielder like his dad, is also a threat on the basepaths and will bring elite speed to the team that drafts him.

Kyle Nevin, Baylor

Kyle Nevin won't be selected quite as early as his father once was. Few are. His dad, Phil Nevin, was the first overall pick by the Houston Astros in the 1992 draft. He was selected five picks ahead of a guy by the name of Derek Jeter. Nevin went on to have a 12-year career in the majors, making the All-Star team in 2001, and is now the interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels. His older son, Kyle's brother Tyler, was also a first-round pick, having been selected by the Colorado Rockies in 2015.

Cole Roberts, Loyola Marymount

Cole Roberts' father has won a World Series as both a player and manager, and he has a good chance of capturing another this season. Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, currently has his team sitting atop the National League with a 58-30 record. Roberts, during his 10-year playing career, won a championship while playing for the Boston Red Sox in 2004, with his stolen base in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees was the start of a historic series comeback. He then guided the Dodgers to a title in 2020 in his fifth season managing the team. His son, a second baseman, just completed his third season at Loyola Marymount, hitting .265 with 15 RBIs in 55 games.

Teddy Cashman, St. Luke's School (Connecticut)

OK, so Teddy Cashman's father never actually played in the major leagues. But he has been general manager of the league's most storied franchise for nearly 25 years. Teddy's dad is Brian Cashman, who as GM of the New York Yankees since 1998, has helped the team win four World Series championships. Maybe in the draft he'll be eyeing his son, a second baseman, with a late-round pick.