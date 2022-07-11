2022 MLB Draft: Dates, order, top prospects, predictions, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Baltimore Orioles are about to officially be on the clock.

The O’s hold the first overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, which gets underway later this week.

This is the second time in the last four years that Baltimore will kick off the draft, as the Orioles selected catcher Adley Rutschman No. 1 overall back in 2019. Baltimore picked in the top five in each of the past two drafts as well, selecting outfielder Heston Kjerstad No. 2 overall in 2020 and outfielder Colton Cowser No. 5 overall in 2021.

When the O’s make the first overall pick this year, it will be just the start of a long three-day event in Los Angeles.

From the dates, draft order, top prospects, predictions and much more, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB Draft.

When is the 2022 MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft runs from Sunday, July 17, to Tuesday, July 19.

What time does the 2022 MLB Draft start?

The draft begins with the first two rounds and supplemental rounds at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

What is the 2022 MLB Draft schedule?

After the first night of the draft, Rounds 3-10 will take place on Monday followed by Rounds 10-20 on Tuesday.

Where is the 2022 MLB Draft?

This year’s draft will take place in Los Angeles leading up to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

This is the second straight year that the draft is being held both during the All-Star break and in the same city as the Midsummer Classic. With the Colorado Rockies hosting last year’s All-Star Game, the 2021 draft was held at Denver’s Bellco Theatre.

Previously, the draft had been held in the month of June at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J.

Why is the MLB draft in the middle of the season?

Of the amateur drafts in the four major sports, MLB’s is the only one that takes place midseason. Why is that? Well, it’s extremely rare for draft prospects to go straight to the majors, so it’s not as if clubs are making additions that will significantly impact the outcome of the ongoing MLB season. The earlier draft also allows teams to get new prospects playing in their farm system as soon as possible, rather than having to wait until the next season.

Can MLB teams trade draft picks?

The Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals pulled off a rare trade on Monday. Atlanta dealt three prospects to Kansas City in exchange for the No. 35 overall selection in this year’s draft. The inclusion of the pick made it a type of MLB transaction you don’t typically see.

MLB is unlike the other three major sports in that most draft picks can’t be traded. The Royals were able to deal this particular pick because it came from one of the two competitive balance rounds. Picks from Competitive Balance Round A, which follows the first round, and Competitive Balance Round B, which follows the second round, are eligible to be traded just once, while all other draft picks cannot be moved. Any team that plays in either one of the 10 smallest markets or has one of the 10 smallest revenue pools receives a competitive balance pick.

The Detroit Tigers actually also traded their 2022 competitive balance pick, slotted No. 71 overall, to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal for outfielder Austin Meadows earlier this year.

What is the 2022 MLB Draft order?

This is the last draft before MLB moves to a lottery system. In 2023, the top six picks will be determined via lottery with all non-playoff teams from the previous season eligible to win the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2022 draft was set by reverse order of last year's regular-season standings. The Orioles went an MLB-worst 52-110 in 2021, thus earning the 2022 top pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals round out the top five selections of the draft in that order.

Here’s a full look at the order of the first round:

The Los Angeles Dodgers won't pick in Round 1 due to exceeding the competitive balance tax. Their first selection was moved 10 spots down from No. 30 to the first pick of the second round at No. 40 overall.

You can check out the full draft order here.

How many rounds are there in the 2022 MLB Draft?

For a second straight year, the draft will be 20 rounds long. The event had been 40 rounds as recently as 2019. It was initially shortened to five rounds in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How many picks are there in the 2022 MLB Draft?

A total of 616 prospects will be picked in the 2022 draft.

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft?

A position player has been selected first overall in each of the past three drafts and it’s looking like that trend will continue this year. While there is no consensus No. 1 prospect, high school outfielder Druw Jones appears to be the leading contender for Baltimore’s top pick.

Jones, the son of former five-time All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones, hit .445 with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs and a 1.494 OPS in his senior season at Georgia's Wesleyan High School. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound outfielder is committed to Vanderbilt but it’d be stunning if he ever suited up for the Commodores.

Of the five MLB teams Jones’ father played for, the Rangers at No. 3 are the only ones with a top-10 pick.

Who are the top prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft?

In addition to Jones, here are some other prospects who are expected to hear their name called early:

Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

Like Druw Jones, Jackson Holliday is also the son of a former multi-time MLB All-Star in Matt Holliday. Jackson is a left-handed-hitting shortstop who was named Baseball America's National Player of the Year after breaking J.T. Realmuto's single-season high school record for hits with 89 in the 2022 season. He hit .685 with 17 home runs, 79 RBIs and a 2.141 OPS in 41 games as a senior.

Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Elijah Green, meanwhile, is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green. The 6-3, 225-pound outfielder batted .462 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and a 1.592 OPS in 25 games as a senior.

Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly

Brooks Lee, 21, is the top college prospect after hitting .357/.462/.664 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs in his junior 2022 campaign. The 6-2, 205-pounder took home the 2022 Brooks Wallace Award, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding shortstop.

Termarr Johnson, 2B, May HS (Atlanta)

MLB.com's scouting report of Termarr Johnson says the left-handed batter "might be the best pure prep hitter in decades." Johnson, 5-10 and 175 pounds, played shortstop in high school but is expected to move over to second at the pro level.

Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

Kevin Parada, 20, is the best catching prospect after smashing a Georgia Tech-record 26 home runs as a sophomore. The 6-1, 197-pounder batted .361/.453/.709 with the 26 homers and 88 RBIs in 60 games in 2022.

Brock Porter, RHP, St. Mary’s Prep (Mich.)

Whenever the first pitcher is selected, which may not even come in the top 10, it's expected to be Brock Porter. The 6-4, 208-pound right-hander went 9-0 with 115 strikeouts and 0.41 ERA across 58 innings in 2022. He has the best fastball in the class, according to MLB.com.

What are the 2022 MLB Draft predictions?

Here is how the draft experts see the first five picks shaking out:

Keith Law, The Athletic: 1. SS Brooks Lee (BAL), 2. OF Druw Jones (ARZ), 3. SS Jackson Holliday (TEX), 4. 2B Termarr Johnson (PIT), 5. C Kevin Parada (WSH)

Jim Callis, MLB.com: 1. OF Druw Jones (BAL), 2. SS Jackson Holliday (ARZ), 3. SS Brooks Lee (TEX), 4. 2B Termarr Johnson (PIT), 5. OF Elijah Green (WSH)

Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report: 1. OF Druw Jones (BAL), 2. SS Jackson Holliday (ARZ), 3. C Kevin Parada (TEX), 4. SS Brooks Lee (PIT), 5. OF Elijah Green (WSH)