2022 MLB All-Star Game: Everything to Know About Voting

MLB’s brightest stars will be in Los Angeles this summer, and fans will play a part in which ones take the diamond at Dodger Stadium.

Fan balloting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game kicked off on Wednesday. Though the Midsummer Classic is still over a month away, people can start the push to get their favorite players to L.A.

Here’s a quick crash course on how fan voting works for the MLB All-Star Game:

Where is the MLB All-Star ballot?

Ballots can be found on MLB’s website, every team’s website and the MLB app.

How does MLB All-Star voting work?

Fans can fill out up to five All-Star ballots per every 24-hour period between now and 2 p.m. ET on June 30, when Phase 1 of voting concludes.

The top-two vote-getters at each position and top six outfielders in each league will be revealed at 5 p.m. ET on June 30. The top overall vote-getter in each league earns a spot in their league’s starting lineup.

The other players will move onto Phase 2, which runs from 12 p.m. ET on July 5 through 2 p.m. ET on July 8. Votes from Phase 1 do not carry over and fans can only vote once during this period. The starting position players in each league will be revealed later on July 8.

As for pitchers and reserves, those 23 players in each league will be determined by “Player Ballots” and the Commissioner's Office. The full rosters will be announced in a selection show on July 10.

When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

The AL and NL will face off at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, July 19.