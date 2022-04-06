How to Watch the 2022 Masters Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Spring is upon us and the Masters are about to be in full swing – pun intended.

The Masters Tournament is one of the four major golf tournaments held, alongside The Open Championship, the U.S. Open Championship and the U.S. PGA Championship.

The not-yet-started tournament is already buzzing with word of Tiger Woods’ possible miracle Masters return. Woods said Tuesday that he plans to compete.

Here’s everything you need to know before the first major championship of 2022 begins:

When is the 2022 Masters Tournament?

The 2022 Masters Tournament will take place on Thursday, April 7 and run until Sunday, April 10.

Where is the 2022 Masters Tournament?

The tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

How to watch the 2022 Masters

The 2022 Masters Tournament can be streamed in the U.S. for free on the tournament’s official website. Alternative methods include using ESPN+ and Paramount+ with paid subscriptions.

What channel is the 2022 Masters Tournament on?

The tournament will be on ESPN for Days 1-2 and on CBS for Days 3-4.

Schedule for 2022 Masters

Round 1: Thursday, April 7 from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, fuboTV

Round 2: Friday, April 8 from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, fuboTV

Round 3: Saturday, April 9 from 3-7 p.m. ET on CBS, fuboTV

Round 4: Sunday, April 10 from 2-7 p.m. ET on CBS, fuboTV

What are some Thursday pairings to look out for?

Here are numerous notable pairings that will face each other this Thursday:

Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey (10:23 a.m. ET on Thursday)

Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann (10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday)

Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday)

Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa (1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday)

Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (1:41 p.m. ET on Thursday)

Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele (1:52 p.m. ET on Thursday)

Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (2:03 p.m. ET on Thursday)

What are Thursday’s tee times?

Here are the tee times announced for Thursday (in ET):

7:40 a.m. – Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)

8 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

8:11 a.m. – Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

8:22 a.m. – Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

8:33 a.m. – Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

8:44 a.m. – Vjay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

8:55 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

9:06 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

9:17 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

9:39 a.m. – Luke List, Matthew Wolf, Mackenzie Hughes

9:50 a.m. – Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

10:01 a.m. – Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

10:12 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood

10:23 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

10:34 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

10:45 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

10:56 a.m. – Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

11:18 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

11:29 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

11:51 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepard (a)

12:02 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

12:13 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

12:24 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

12:35 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

12:57 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

1:08 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

1:19 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

1:30 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1:41 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:52 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:03 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

What does the Masters Champion win?

If you think the Masters Tournament ends with merely a trophy, you are going to be amazed by the perks athletes actually receive.

The 2022 Masters Champion who wins at Augusta National will be awarded a custom-fit green jacket. The jacket will be draped on the shoulders of 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama after the final round. The jacket is worn by past champions and members of the Augusta National.

The 2022 Champion will also receive a gold coin, a winner’s trophy, a purse of $11.5 million and an honorable membership at Augusta National. Finally, the winner will have the chance to choose the menu at the annual Champions dinner, which is held on the Tuesday of the Masters week.

But it doesn’t stop there.

In terms of the future, the Masters Champion will get a lifetime exemption into the tournament, which means they will be invited to play indefinitely, as well as a five-year exemption for the PGA Tour and to play in the three other major golf championships – the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Will Tiger Woods compete at the 2022 Masters?

Woods answered questions from the media on Tuesday morning at Augusta National concerning his return-to-play plan. “As of right now, I’m going to play,” said Woods. “I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.”

The 46-year-old suffered a career-threatening leg injury following a car accident in February of 2021.

He won the Masters in 2019.

Who is the favorite to win the 2022 Masters?

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet sportsbook, as of April 6:

Jon Rahm +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Dustin Johnson +1400

Cameron Smith +1600

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Brooks Koepka +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Rory McIlroy +2000

Viktor Hovland +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Bryson DeChambeau +5000

Tiger Woods +5000

Patrick Reed +8000

Sergio Garcia +9000

Who are some past Masters champions?

The last five winners of the Masters Championship include:

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

