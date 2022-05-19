What to know about the 2022 French Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 French Open has officially arrived and tennis action is returning to Paris.

While there have been smaller tournaments leading up to the clay-court event, the last Grand Slam on the tennis calendar was the 2022 Australian Open, which was held in January.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal was crowned champion in a five-set battle against Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to become the leader in Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis history with 21.

On the women's side, Ashleigh Barty took down Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 to earn her third Grand Slam title and became the first Australian to win an Australian Open singles title since Chris O'Neil in 1978. Since winning her homeland slam, Barty announced her retirement from tennis. She finished as the WTA's world No. 1.

For all the American French Open fans, NBC spoke with tennis legend Tracy Austin, and she’s feeling confident about the positive direction U.S. tennis is headed. While there are currently 14 American men and women in the top-15, she believes a number of them can win an upcoming major.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 French Open and how to watch the prestigious tournament known for its premier clay courts:

When is the 2022 French Open?

The French Open will run from Monday, May 16, to Sunday, June 5. The qualification rounds will begin on May 16, while the main draw starts on May 22.

Up until the quarterfinals, the day session starts at 5 a.m. ET, while the night session starts at 3 p.m. ET. After the quarterfinals, the day and night session times vary daily.

Where is the 2022 French Open?

The French Open will be held at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

How can I watch the 2022 French Open?

The French Open can be watched on NBC, the NBC Sports App, Peacock and the Tennis Channel.

The NBC/Peacock schedule is as follows:

Event Date Time Where to Watch First Round May 22 1 p.m. ET Peacock & NBC Third or Fourth Round May 28 11 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC Fourth Round & Night Session May 28 2 p.m. ET Peacock Third or Fourth Round & Night Session May 29 12 p.m. ET Peacock Fourth Round May 30 11 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC Third or Fourth Round & Night Session May 30 3 p.m. ET Peacock Women’s Semifinals June 2 11 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC Men’s Semifinals June 3 11 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC Women’s Finals & Men’s Doubles Final June 4 9 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC Men’s Final June 5 9 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC

Who will play the 2022 French Open?

Why is the French Open named after Roland Garros?

Roland Garros, who was born in 1888, was a French aviator and a fighter pilot during World War I. He is also the first person to fly over the Mediterranean (1913).

The first French Open tournament was held in 1891, originally a tournament for only French players.

In 1927, the French defeated the U.S. in the Davis Cup for the first time and France decided to build a tennis stadium in honor of the historic victory. The stadium was completed in 1928 and it was named after France's war hero, Roland Garros.

Since then, the official name of the French Open has been Roland Garros. Ironically, Garros was not an avid tennis fan and was not involved with the game.