2023 NFL Odds: Which Teams Will Make, Miss the Playoffs?

And just like that, the quest for Super Bowl LVII is about to commence.
After the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, it’s now time to see which teams are strong enough to qualify for the upcoming postseason.
Only 14 teams – seven from each conference – can compete in the playoffs, while the remaining 18 squads have to watch from the sidelines.
So, which of those franchises have the best chances of qualifying for the 2022-23 NFL postseason? Here’s a full look at every team’s odds, with all numbers courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:
Which team has the highest odds of making the 2023 NFL playoffs?
According to PointsBet, the team with the highest odds of making the 2022-23 NFL playoffs is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with -600 odds. It’s not surprising considering Tom Brady is returning for at least another season.
Second is Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers with -500 odds. Both teams finished top-two in the NFC last season, with Green Bay leading the pack.
Which team has the lowest odds of making the 2023 NFL playoffs?
On the flip side, the team with the lowest odds of making the 2022-23 NFL playoffs is the Houston Texans with +1200 odds. Betting on them to miss the postseason is -2500. Davis Mills and Co. finished with a 4-13 record last season, which was tied for the second-worst mark in the AFC.
Make, miss the playoffs odds for 2022-23 NFL season
Here’s a list of every team’s odds to make (yes) and miss (no) the 2022-23 NFL playoffs:
Arizona Cardinals:
Yes +110
No -130
Atlanta Falcons:
Yes +650
No -1000
Baltimore Ravens:
Yes -165
No +135
Buffalo Bills:
Yes -500
No +350
Carolina Panthers:
Yes +400
No -551
Yes +350
No -500
Cincinnati Bengals:
Yes -140
No +110
Yes -275
No +215
Denver Broncos:
Yes -145
No +115
Detroit Lions:
Yes +375
No -500
Green Bay Packers:
Yes -500
No +350
Houston Texans:
Yes +1200
No -2500
Indianapolis Colts:
Yes -170
No +135
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Yes +425
No -600
Kansas City Chiefs:
Yes -210
No +175
Las Vegas Raiders:
Yes +160
No -225
Yes -160
No +130
Yes -275
No +210
Yes +145
No -180
Minnesota Vikings:
Yes -110
No -110
Yes +140
No -170
New Orleans Saints:
Yes +125
No -150
Yes +195
No -250
Yes +600
No -1000
Yes -182
No +140
Pittsburgh Steelers:
Yes +275
No -400
Yes -225
No +175
Seattle Seahawks:
Yes +450
No -700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Yes -600
No +400
Tennessee Titans:
Yes -105
No -115
Yes +165
No -200
