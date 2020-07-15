Sports

18 Colleges in the Pa. State Athletic Conference Cancel All Fall Sports

Conference says it is hoping to shift fall sports to the spring semester

A college athletic field
Bradley C. Bower / NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Bloomsburg University campus in Bloomsburg, Pa.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that it has canceled fall sports. The decision affects 18 schools, primarily those in the state-run university system.

“The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said in a news release. “However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members."

The conference said it's hoping to shift fall sports to the spring semester. A decision on winter and spring sports will be made later, PSAC said.

Schools in the PSAC are:

Bloomsburg
California    
Clarion
East Stroudsburg
Edinboro
Gannon
IUP
Kutztown
Lock Haven
Mansfield
Mercyhurst
Millersville
Pitt-Johnstown
Seton Hill
Shepherd    
Shippensburg
Slippery Rock
West Chester

