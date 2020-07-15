18 Colleges in the Pa. State Athletic Conference Cancel All Fall Sports

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that it has canceled fall sports. The decision affects 18 schools, primarily those in the state-run university system.

“The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said in a news release. “However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members."

The conference said it's hoping to shift fall sports to the spring semester. A decision on winter and spring sports will be made later, PSAC said.

Schools in the PSAC are:



Bloomsburg

California

Clarion

East Stroudsburg

Edinboro

Gannon

IUP

Kutztown

Lock Haven

Mansfield

Mercyhurst

Millersville

Pitt-Johnstown

Seton Hill

Shepherd

Shippensburg

Slippery Rock

West Chester

