10 things to know: Sam Howell looks like the answer but major questions remain for Commanders

Week after week, Sam Howell takes another step toward proving he’s the franchise quarterback in Washington.

For decades the Commanders have bumped about in various depths of the quarterback abyss, and now with Howell, it looks like the organization might finally have that position figured out.

That’s great news. The rest of the news, however, isn’t.

Washington’s defensive struggles continue, with the latest evidence appearing in the waning seconds of a loss to Seattle in which the Seahawks offense went 50 yards in 52 seconds and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. In that game, Washington gave up nearly 500 yards of offense to Seattle.

The defense ranks 31st in the NFL in points allowed. There are only 32 NFL teams.

That statistic and others point a harsh light at the defensive players but also the defensive coaches and the executives responsible for putting the group together, especially in the wake of major coaching and front office shakeups starting to unfold around the league.

In the meantime, Washington gets to play the Giants.

New York is a mess, losers of three straight and 2-8 on the year. Oddsmakers have installed the Commanders as 9.5 point favorites this weekend, so surely they can’t lose. Well, remember, New York’s last win came in October over the Commanders.

Here’s what you need to know:

1) Sam Howell leads all NFL quarterbacks with 2,783 passing yards. Sam Howell leads all NFL quarterbacks with 264 completions. Sam Howell leads all NFL quarterbacks with 397 pass attempts. Sam Howell, objectively, is balling.

2) Sam Howell leads all NFL quarterbacks with 47 sacks, though 40 of those sacks came in the first seven weeks. In the last three weeks, Howell has been sacked just seven times. Objectively, Howell has improved his sack problem.

Sam Howell says he’s always had “all the confidence” in his arm but now he’s becoming more confident as a player pic.twitter.com/9Q35YDiXjU — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2023

I asked Sam Howell how his relationship with Eric Bieniemy has grown this season: "There’s nothing like going through games together and getting that experience. Our relationship is definitely closer." pic.twitter.com/K3hL00680E — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2023

3) Washington’s offense ranks first in the league in passing attempts. Washington’s offense ranks last in the league in rushing attempts. Objectively, Washington passes a ton and could use to run the ball a bit more.

4) The Giants’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup at FedEx Field will be Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie free agent. DeVito started last week against the Cowboys and completed 56% of his passes for 86 yards with two touchdowns against one interception. He was sacked five times.

5) The Giants have started three quarterbacks this season (Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, DeVito) and have the worst offense in the NFL. New York averages about 160 yards-per-game and 11.8 points-per-game, both last in the NFL.

6) The Commanders defense gives up 27.4 points-per-game (31st). The Commanders defense ranks 29th in yards allowed-per-game, giving up about 391 yards-per-game. So at least they're consistent?

7) Giving up explosive plays is the biggest problem for the Commanders defense. In the last two games, Jack Del Rio's group has given up touchdowns of 60+ yards, and Washington has allowed a league-high 12 touchdowns from outside the red zone.

8) Last season Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. had nine catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. Last week in a loss to Seattle, Robinson had six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

9) Terry McLaurin is averaging just over 60 yards-per-game through 10 games this season. Last year the wideout averaged 10 yards more per game, and for his career he's been at 67 yards-per-game. At 11.8, his yards-per-catch is the lowest mark of his career.

10) In two games since the trades of pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Commanders have logged one sack. James Smith-Williams has been starting at defensive end since those trades, though he left the Seattle loss with a hamstring injury and seems likely to miss at least Sunday's game against the Giants.