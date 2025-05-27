Report: Atlantic City is third most affordable beach town for homebuyers in U.S.

Looking to buy a new beachfront property?

A new report from Realtor.com claims that one of the best places to buy a home at the beach is right here on the Jersey Shore.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A map of the country's most affordable beach towns from Realtor.com. (Realtor.com)

The report noted that, with a median home price of $242,450, the "Las Vegas of the East Coast" offers wide beaches along the Jersey Shore, iconic boardwalks and other amenities for those looking to enjoy a trip to the shore.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Other cities on the list include Corpus Christi, Texas, Ocean City, Maryland and Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

Topping this list as the most affordable city was Pascagoula, Mississippi, where the median home values is about $165,610, according to Realtor.com.