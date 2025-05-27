Jersey Shore

Report: Atlantic City is third most affordable beach town for homebuyers in U.S.

A recent study by Realtor.com found that Atlantic City, New Jersey -- with a median home price of $242,450 -- is the third most affordable place in America for those looking to buy a home at the shore.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Looking to buy a new beachfront property?

A new report from Realtor.com claims that one of the best places to buy a home at the beach is right here on the Jersey Shore.

A map of the country's most affordable beach towns from Realtor.com. (Realtor.com)

The report noted that, with a median home price of $242,450, the "Las Vegas of the East Coast" offers wide beaches along the Jersey Shore, iconic boardwalks and other amenities for those looking to enjoy a trip to the shore.

Other cities on the list include Corpus Christi, Texas, Ocean City, Maryland and Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

Topping this list as the most affordable city was Pascagoula, Mississippi, where the median home values is about $165,610, according to Realtor.com.

