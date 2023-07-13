Whole Foods chopped salad kits recalled nationwide due to undeclared allergens

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has announced a recall for a chopped salad kit sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

According to the FDA, Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling its 12-ounce bags of "365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kits."

The FDA says the bags were purchased between June 28 and July 10 and are being recalled because they were incorrectly labeled to not list allergens like milk and egg.

Braga Fresh Issues Precautionary Recall of 365 By Whole Foods Market Brand Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz Bag Due to Potential Presence of Undeclared Allergens https://t.co/zSfRbwIesP pic.twitter.com/oJwMgYoDMS — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) July 12, 2023

"The product is being recalled because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared milk and egg that was not listed on the product label," according to the recall.

The kits were sold nationwide in the refrigerated produce sections of Whole Foods Market stores and can be identified by a code (9948246932) or sell-by date (7/16/23).

The FDA is now instructing people with food allergies or sensitivity to milk or egg to discard the salad kits, stating "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

The recall only affects the 12-ounce salad packs. No other 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits or Braga Fresh foods are impacted.