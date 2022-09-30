Watch Out for These Cheeses Recalled Over Listeria Outbreak

A new recall is underway for cheese linked to a Listeria outbreak that has so far sickened people in at least six different states, health officials warned Friday.
Two popular soft cheeses, brie and camembert, sold nationwide under more than two dozen brand names are the focus of a food safety alert, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The cheeses are sold at retailers that include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, and Whole Foods.
Health officials advise throwing out the cheese and thoroughly cleaning any containers or surfaces that have come into contact with the food. The CDC says Listeria "can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces."
So far, the outbreak has sickened at least six people in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas. Five of those people were hospitalized.
Old Europe Cheese, the company behind the cheeses, has temporarily stopped producing brie and camembert during a voluntary recall of the products. The cheeses likely have best by dates ranging from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.
The cheeses are sold in stores under the following brands:
- Black Bear
- Block & Barrel
- Charmant
- Cobblestone
- Culinary Tour
- Fredericks
- Fresh Thyme
- Glenview Farms
- Good & Gather
- Heinen’s
- Joan of Arc
- La Bonne Vie
- Lidl
- Life in Provence
- Market 32
- Matrie’d
- Metropolitan
- Prestige
- Primo Taglio
- Red Apple Cheese
- Reny Picot
- St. Randeaux
- St. Rocco
- Taste of Inspiration
- Trader Joe's
Find a full list of the cheeses under recall here.