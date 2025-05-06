Recalls

Volkswagen's futuristic van recalled for reasons as strange as vehicle's design

Here's what you need to know about the Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van recall.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz hasn't been available in the U.S. for long, but it's already being recalled.

The electric van has risen to fame with its unique design -- combining futuristic capabilities with a somewhat old-school look.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The van pictured below is being recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, because "if three passengers were seated in the third-row bench, there would be insufficient seat belts for all three passengers."

NATIONAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Rows of Volkswagen ID Buzz electric buses are parked at a vehicle processing lot at the National City Marine Terminal which is a major port for vehicle imports and exports, particularly for new foreign cars entering the United States on April 26, 2025 in National City, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Rows of Volkswagen ID Buzz electric buses are parked at a vehicle processing lot at the National City Marine Terminal which is a major port for vehicle imports and exports, particularly for new foreign cars entering the United States on April 26, 2025 in National City, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

So, the rear seat is wide enough for three passengers -- but it only has two seatbelts. Volkswagen notified dealers on April 25 and will notify owners on June 20 for information about the next steps.

The ID. Buzz, which debuted in Europe more than two years ago, wasn't available in the U.S. until the final quarter of 2024. The vehicle starts at $59,995 for the entry-level Pro S trim.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us