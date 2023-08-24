Twin City Foods, Inc. is recalling bags of frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetable products sold under various supermarket brands, including Kroger and Food Lion, due to a potential Listeria contamination.

A notice published Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration says the recalled products impacted include Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in 12 oz. to 32 oz. retail bags.

The affected products were sold nationwide under the Kroger, Food Lion and Signature Select brand names. See the full list of affected below:

Product Name UPC Lot and Best if Used By Date FOOD LION Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green

Beans & Peas, net wt. 16oz 35826005090 50183 BEST BY 18 JAN 2025 PROD OF USA FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855 53072 BEST BY 03 NOV 2024 PROD OF USA FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855 53622 BEST BY 28 DEC 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz 11110865854 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53122 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82942 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 53052 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 53112 BEST BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82932 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 52842 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53042 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53272 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53542 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 50043 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 50033 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82842 SIDE ID, TIME Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz 21130090655 BEST IF USED BY FEB.22.24 S5716 TIME,SIDE ID

Listeria is a deadly bacteria that causes symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. Symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. It can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, according to the CDC.

Persons who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about eating the contaminated food, the CDC says.

To date, there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness associated with this products, according to the FDA's notice. The recall was issued after a customer's tested the sweet cut corn and received a positive result from a third-party lab.

Consumers are urged to immediately return the products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.