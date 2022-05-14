Some Skittles, Life Savers and Starburst Gummies Recalled After Metal Strands Found in Candy, Bags

Mars Wrigley Confectionary has announced a voluntary recall of several of its candies due to reports of thin metal strands being found inside bags in recent weeks.

According to the company, a recall has been issued on specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Savers Gummies.

Affected bags could have a “very thin metal strand” that is embedded in the candies themselves, or loose in the bag.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to the company.

The company says it will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If customers believe they purchased a recalled item, they are encouraged to dispose of it immediately.

A 10-digit code on the back of the packaging will indicate whether the product in question could be impacted by the recall. The following tables will contain information on manufacturing codes that are affected:

Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-usExternal Link Disclaimer.