South Jersey ShopRite recalls store-made ground meat due to grinder malfunction

ShopRite is warning customers that ground meat purchased recently at one of its locations in South Jersey could contain small plastic fragments due to a problem with the grinder.

A spokesperson for the supermarket shared in a news release that ShopRite of Laurel Hill, located at 1224 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Clementon, initiated a voluntary recall of all store-made ground beef, pork, and meatloaf mix produced and sold at the store on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The news release said there is a possibility that the ground meat may contain small plastic fragments due to a problem with the grinder. The recalled products include all store-made packages of 80 and 85 percent lean ground beef and Angus ground beef, including family and small packs.

In addition, the news release stated that store-made ground beef and pork, ground pork, and meatloaf mix were also recalled.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

All of the recalled packages have a sell-by date of March 20.

“We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the ShopRite of Laurel Hill to return them for an immediate refund or replacement,” said ShopRite Spokesperson Maureen Gillespie.

According to the news release, the recall affects only ShopRite of Laurel Hill and does not affect other products sold at ShopRite. No injuries related to the recall have been reported.