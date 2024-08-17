Perdue recalls frozen chicken nuggets for potential metal contamination

Perdue Foods has recalled over 160,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders for possible metal contamination, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The FSIS, an agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said in a press release Aug. 16 that the following products, which were produced on March 23, have been affected by the recall.

Perdue chicken breast tenders with a “best if used by” date of March 23, 2025.

Perdue Simply Smart gluten-free breaded chicken breast nuggets with a “best if used by” date of March 23, 2025.

Butcher Box organic gluten-free chicken breast nuggets with a “best if used by” date of March 23, 2025.

These products also have a plant code of P-33944 on the back of the packaging, the FSIS said.

The recalled Perdue Foods products. (USDA)

The company said in a press release Friday that no injuries or illnesses have been reported after consuming these products.

According to the FSIS, consumers complained about a metal wire embedded in the product and notified the agency.

“We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue senior vice president of food safety and quality, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products.”

The company and the FSIS advised consumers to not eat the chicken and either throw the product away or return to their place of purchase. Customers can receive a full refund from Perdue by calling 866-866-3703.

