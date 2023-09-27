Over 250,000 children's books recalled for potential choke hazard. Here's what to know and how to get a refund

Make Believe Ideas issued a recall of about 260,000 Rainbow Road board books after discovering the potential for a choking hazard.

The children's book distributor noted that plastic binding rings can detach from books, creating a choking hazard to young kids, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves seven board books under the Rainbow Road Board Books, which are sold individually as well as in a set of four.

There are two reported incidents of plastic rings detaching in the United States and one in Australia. There are been no reported injuries.

The recalled books and its ISBN numbers, printed on the book's back, are as follows:

Book Title ISBN Animal Counting 9781803374802 Dinosaur’s First Words 9781803374932 and 9781803372211 Old MacDonald Had a Farm 9781803376790 and 9781803373355 Rainbow Road Book Box 9781803376288 There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly 9781803372945 and 9781803371580 Things that Go! 9781803374826 Unicorn’s Colors 9781803374789 and 9781803376622 Where’s My Bottom? 9781803372723 and 9781803376738

Customers who purchased these particular books from March 2022 through August 2023 are encouraged to immediately stop usage and to contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a refund in the form of a gift card. Customers can register online for the refund here.