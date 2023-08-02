recall alert

Nearly 7,000 bags of Doritos recalled in Pa. due to allergy concerns

The FDA report warns people with an allergy or sensitivity to soy or wheat may "run the risk of illness should they consume these products."

By Cherise Lynch

Frito-Lay has issued a recall of its Doritos Nacho Cheese chips because a select number of bags may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips, according to a Food and Drug Administration report.

The recall affects less than 7,000 bags distributed in Pennsylvania stores and other outlets such as food service locations and vending machines, the company said.

The FDA report warned that people with an allergy or sensitivity to soy or wheat may "run the risk of illness should they consume these products."

The recall could affect customers that have purchased the chips since June 29.

"No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled," the company said.

There have been no reported allergric reactions related to the product, according to the report.

Consumers with questions and concerns can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

