Minute Maid Products Recalled in 8 States Over Concerns of Metal Pieces

Several varieties of Minute Maid juice were recently recalled over concerns that they might contain foreign metal objects like metal bolts or washers.

According to a spokesperson for the beverage brand's parent company, the Coca-Cola Company, the recall affected the following three refrigerated Minute Maid drinks in 59 oz. cartons — Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade and Fruit Punch. The drinks were distributed in eight states across the country, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maine, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Hampshire and North Carolina.

The Coca-Cola Company recently completed the voluntary recall of the products from stores where it was delivered, but customers who previously purchased the drinks might not have opened them yet.

Wondering if the juice you have in your fridge might be affected? The following date codes were part of the recall: berry punch with the dates of Jan. 4, 2022 and Jan. 5, 2022 and a UPC code of 025000047671; strawberry lemonade with the date of Jan. 3, 2022 and a UPC code of 025000019760; and fruit punch with the date of Jan. 5 and a UPC code of 025000047732.

Customers who do have the affected drinks at home are encouraged to return it to the store where they purchased it for an exchange or refund. They can also contact Coca-Cola's Consumer Interaction Center at 1-800 GET-COKE (800-438-2653).

The juice brand's parent company, Coca-Cola, initiated the voluntary recall of nearly 7,000 cases of the juices on Nov. 10 when it alerted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a Coca-Cola spokesperson told TODAY Food. The FDA classified the recall as a Class II recall, a category used to describe cases where the "probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

"This product did not meet our high-quality standards due to the potential presence of foreign matter. We took this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages," the spokesperson wrote in an email statement.

Late last month, the company also recalled limited quantities of 12-oz Coca-Cola and Sprite cans due to a presence of a foreign matter, according to Commissaries.com. The products were distributed in the Southeast.

This is just the latest in a string of recent food and beverage recalls. Just last month, Kraft Heinz recalled some of its popular drink mixes from Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch amidst concerns that they might contain small pieces of metal and glass.

In recent weeks, Trader Joe’s also recalled two chicken burger products over concerns that they might contain pieces of bone and Walmart voluntarily recalled a popular rice cereal for babies after it tested above the FDA's recommended limit of inorganic arsenic.

The food industry has also been hit by several listeria outbreaks in recent weeks, which led Baker Farms to recall several kale products in September and Dole to recall some bagged salads in November.

