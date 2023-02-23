Two million Cosori air fryers are being recalled by its manufacturer, Atekcity Corporation of Anaheim, California.

A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

To date, there have been more than 200 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Some minor injuries have been reported as well as minor property damage.

Cosori Air Fryer Recall Model Numbers

This recall involves the following Cosori air fryers with model numbers (which are printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the user manual):

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXBCP258-AF

The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit. The affected units are size 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue and red.

Where Were the Recalled Air Fryers Sold?

They were sold at Best Buy, Target, The Home Depot and online Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130.

What do I do if I have a Recalled Air Fryer?

If you have one of these air fryers, it is recommended you stop using it immediately. Contact Cosori at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email CosoriRecall@Segwick.com or click here for a free replacement or another Cosori product. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.