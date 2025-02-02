Recalls

Gerber recalls baby teething sticks over possible choking hazard

Customers who bought the teething sticks should return them to stores where they were purchased for a refund, the company said.

By The Associated Press

Gerber teething sticks
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A baby food maker is recalling edible sticks meant to ease teething pain over a possible choking hazard.

Gerber announced Friday that it was recalling and discontinuing its brand of “Sooth N Chew” teething sticks after receiving customer complaints about choking. The company said one emergency room visit had been reported.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Sold nationwide, the teething sticks are edible teethers marketed to parents and guardians of children six months and older. They come in strawberry-apple and banana flavors.

Gerber said it was working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Customers who bought the teething sticks should return them to stores where they were purchased for a refund, the company said.

Recalls Jan 31

Chocolate recall: Feds sound alarm on potentially deadly treats

Recalls Jan 29

Nearly 300K Honda and Acura vehicles recalled over risk of engine issues

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us