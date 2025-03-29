FDA recalls thousands of pounds of ground coffee mislabelled as decaffeinated

The Food and Drug Administration recalled thousands of pounds of ground coffee across 15 states in the U.S. on Tuesday that were mislabelled as decaffeinated.

Hundreds of 12 oz bags of Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee were mislabelled and sold in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to the FDA.

Our Family said in a statement earlier this month that none of its other products were affected by the recall.

"We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell," the company said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The recall was voluntarily issued on March 13 by Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, one of the largest suppliers of coffee in the U.S.

The FDA classified the recall with a "category II" label, which the federal agency defines as "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

Massimo Zanetti and SpartanNash, the coffee's distributor, did not immediately returns requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: