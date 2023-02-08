Nearly 5 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners Recalled Over Dangerous Bacteria Risk

Colgate-Palmolive is recalling nearly 5 million bottles of its popular Fabuloso cleaning products because they may contain a dangerous species of bacteria.

In a recall notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company said the recall involves Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners in lavender, lemon, passion of fruits, spring fresh and ocean scents. The issue does not appear to have impacted Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products and these products are being recalled.

The recalled products were sold online at Amazon.com, and other websites, as well as in-store at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart and other major retailers nationwide.

The products ranged in price between $1 and $11, and were sold in December 2022 through January 2023.

According to the CPSC notice, a preservative was not added to the affected products during manufacturing, leading to a risk of growth of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, bacteria widely found in soil and water.

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the notice warns.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The full list of recalled products are as follows:

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ). UPC code: 035000995025

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000530325

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000530585

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000531223

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000531230

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 Gallon. UPC code: 035110043074

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ). UPC code: 035000995018

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000974716

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000470416

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000973542

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000969873

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000530981

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000530301

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000530608

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ. UPC code: 035000458162

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ. UPC code: 03500053099

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 Gallon. UPC code: 035110043739

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Fabuloso products and contact Colgate-Palmolive Company for a full refund or a free replacement product. To receive a refund or replacement, consumers should take a picture of the product’s UPC and lot code and fill out the refund form found at www.fabulosorecall.com. Consumers are also urged to dispose of the bottle, without emptying it first as there is concern for environmental contamination.