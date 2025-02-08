More than 2 million donut products recalled over listeria contamination risk

FGF Brands has voluntarily recalled 60 donut products, impacting more than 2 million pastries sold across the country.

A report from the Food and Drug Administration said the donut products, distributed nationwide in the United States and Canada, were recalled due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

On Feb. 5, the FDA classified the recall, which was initiated Jan. 7, as Class II. Per the FDA, a Class II classification is given if a product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The products were all produced before Dec. 13, 2024 and include a variety of grocery-sold pastries like multiple donut flavors, pączkis, cinnamon sticks, French crullers and apple fritters, among others.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

For a full list of products, click here.

According to the FDA, listeria monocytogenes is "a type of disease-causing bacteria that can be found in many places." If consumed, a person can develop listeriosis.

Literiosis can cause a range of symptoms, per the FDA, and vary in severity. The disease can present as the non-invasive gastrointestinal listeriosis, or the invasive, more severe listeriosis.

In the less severe case, a person can develop mild symptoms such as a fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea, which the FDA notes typically lasts one to three days.

In the more severe form of the disease, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. This case can become "life-threatening" in newborns, adults over 65 and those with compromised immune systems.

FGF Brands has not publicly released information on the recall.

TODAY.com reached out to FGF Brands for comment.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: