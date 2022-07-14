Dog Treats Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Stormberg Foods is recalling several brands of its dog treats products due to concerns of salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The North Carolina-based company is recalling multiple sizes and batches of its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products.

The affected treats were distributed between June 8 and June 22 and were shipped “nationwide to retail facilities and consumers via the internet.”

The recall includes:

1-, 4- and 10-ounce bags of the Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog with expiration dates between 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 (all batch numbers)

4-ounce bags of Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips with expiration dates between 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 (all batch numbers)

4- and 8-ounce bags of Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps with expiration dates between 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 (all batch numbers)

The recall was issued after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture notified the company on July 6 that a sample they collected tested positive for salmonella.

Pets with infected with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets may only experience systems of decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Healthy pets infected with salmonella might not show symptoms but can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. The FDA said if your pet has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

No illnesses have yet been reported, the FDA said.

Consumers who have bought these products and/or have pets who have become ill are urged to notify Stormberg Foods by email at stormbergship@gmail.com with all product information for return or proper disposal guidance. Consumers with questions may contact the customer services department at 919-947-6011, Mondays through Saturdays from 3 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.