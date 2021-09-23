recall alert

Boppy Recalling 3 Million Newborn Loungers After 8 Kids Die of Suffocation

The CPSC said 8 infants died between 2015 and 2020 after rolling over in the Boppy loungers and suffocating

Boppy Recall
CPSC

Boppy Co. will recall more than 3 million newborn loungers after eight children suffocated in them in recent years, federal regulators and the maker of popular baby products said Thursday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Boppy would recall 3.3 million units of its Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The agency said the kids died between 2015 and 2020; in all cases, they apparently rolled onto their sides or stomachs and were left unable to breathe.

The CPSC warned owners of the units to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund.

Recall Alert

recall alert Sep 18

Pfizer Recalls All Lots of Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Over Carcinogen Presence

recall Aug 27

16,000 New Ford F-150 Pickups Recalled Over Seat Belt Issue: NHTSA

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” the company said in a statement. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

The recalled products were on the market from 2004 through this month, and were sold at large physical and online retailers.

It is not the first time Boppy has had to recall a product over an infant suffocation risk. In the summer of 2019 the company recalled 14,000 head and neck support accessories due to the risk they may be overstuffed and tilt a child's head too far forward.

Consumers seeking a refund or more information on the recalled loungers can contact the company toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via its website. More information can also be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

recall alertrecallboppy
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us