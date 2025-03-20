Recalls

Benadryl recalled due to lack of child-resistant packaging

The medicine poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Benadryl sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a lack of child-resistant packaging.

The medicine poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Arsell issued a recall involving about 2,300 bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold from July 2023 through October 2024.

The 100 mL bottle contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Benadryl Liquid Elixir
Consumer Product Safety Comission
Consumer Product Safety Comission
Benadryl Liquid Elixir, 100 mL bottle

No incidents or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

The product was sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. It was packaged in a paper box with the code “X003VRIGUL” at the bottom.

Recall Alert

Recalls 3 hours ago

Tesla recalls 46,000 Cybertrucks for panel that can increase ‘risk of crash'

Recalls Mar 18

Nestlé announces recall of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's products

Consumers are advised to keep the Benadryl out of sight and reach of children and contact Arsell for a full refund. They are asked to submit their Amazon order numbers, along with a photo showing disposal of the recalled bottle, to recall@arsellsupport.com.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us