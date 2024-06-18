Why Marchan should stay over Stubbs when JT Realmuto returns

After last night's four-hit display, the decision is clear.

In about a month, once the All-Star Break is over, or thereabouts, JT Realmuto will be healthy again. The Phillies front office will hev to make another difficult decision, much like when the team decided to send outfielder Johan Rojas to AAA to make room on the active roster for shortstop Trea Turner, who had missed six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The decision is clear. The Phillies need to keep Rafael Marchan on the active roster, and option Garrett Stubbs to the minors.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Marchan had a four-hit night in the Phillies’ 9-2 win over San Diego last night. This season, it took Stubbs 45 plate appearances to get his fifth hit of the season. And while he’s enjoyed a bit of an offensive resurgence – a personal four-game hit streak – it boosted his season average to just .191. He has exactly one extra base hit in his 75 plate appearances and his .473 OPS ranks 367th among the 383 players with at least that many plate appearances.

Marchan homered in his second start of the season Friday night against the Orioles. That’s the same amount of homers Stubbs has in his last 77 games.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Yes, he’s the unofficial Chief Vibes Officer of the team. He keep spirits up. Nobody puts together a clubhouse playlist like Stubbsy. But you know what else boosts a team’s collective spirits? Hitting. Scoring. Winning baseball games.

Not only is Marchan showing far better offensive prowess over Stubbs, but he presence behind the plate is the preferred one for the best pitcher in the National League. In his career, over 26.1 innings, Ranger Suarez sports a 1.03 ERA when Marchan is catching him. With Stubbs, over 60.2 IP, his ERA is 5.34.

News

Top news happening in your town and around the world.

gun violence

Gunman chases down, kills man in SW Philadelphia leaving trail of blood behind

Wawa Welcome America

What's happening today at Wawa Welcome America festival: Juneteenth Block Party

Not only can he call a good game, but his defense is fairly close to what you get from the man widely called the best defensive catcher in the game.

You can trust Marchan to give you a capable effort when he is in the lineup. He could end up as Suarez’s regular catcher once Realmuto is healthy. At any rate, you feel much better about Marchan playing 1-2 games a week than you do if Stubbs is the choice.

Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us