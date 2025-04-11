Battleground Politics

Former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross talks Trump tariffs, economy and more

Former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross spoke with NBC10's Lauren Mayk about President Trump's tariffs and the economy

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There has been a roller coaster of tariff announcements and market reactions over the recent days. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke with Wilbur Ross who served as commerce secretary during the first Trump administration. Hours before President Trump announced a pause on tariffs for most countries, Ross spoke about the tariffs, the economy, and why he would have recommended that Trump pursue the tax bill first.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

00:39 – How the new tariffs are being implemented

3:58 – The impact of the tariffs on the economy

4:45 – Bringing manufacturing back to the U.S

7:02 – Tariffs during the first Trump administration

8:34 – Why Ross would have recommended Trump pass the tax bill first  

10:28 – Amount of time Trump has to make deals with other countries

12:14 – The impact on American companies

14:42 – What approach Ross would recommend on tariffs

15:44 – Whether or not he’s concerned about a potential recession

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | RSS | Watch on YouTube

