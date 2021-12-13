Mark Meadows

White House Official Allegedly Said National Guard Would Protect Trump Supporters on Jan. 6

Email from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows among files released to support panel's recommendation that he be held in contempt of Congress

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2020.
Patrick Semansky/AP (File)

A report out Sunday recommending that Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress alleges he said National Guard troops would keep the president's supporters safe on Jan. 6, 2021.

An alleged Jan. 5 email by Meadows regarding the security of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who would hit the streets the next day was one of the report's bullet points regarding urgent questions for Meadows from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The recipient of the email was not identified in the report.

“Mr. Meadows sent an email to an individual about the events on January 6 and said that the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' and that many more would be available on standby,” it said.

Politics

New Jersey 11 hours ago

Durr ‘Moving Forward' After Controversial Posts

politics Dec 11

Another Lawmaker Joins GOP Field for Pennsylvania Governor

An attorney for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

After facing possible charges for contempt of Congress, former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the investigation into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

This article tagged under:

Mark MeadowsCapitol RiotNational Guard
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us