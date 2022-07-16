Watch Live: VP Kamala Harris Discusses Reproductive Rights in Philadelphia

Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss reproductive rights with Pennsylvania legislators when she visits Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Harris will convey the Biden administration’s “commitment to protecting access to reproductive health care, including abortion access, and the Vice President will encourage the legislators to continue fighting to protect reproductive rights in Pennsylvania,” according to a White House official.

Speakers will include members of the U.S. Congress and the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The issue of reproductive rights has been magnified ever since the Supreme Court last month overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that granted people the right to an abortion at the federal level. As it stands, states now have the right to impose their own abortion laws.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Pennsylvania, the procedure remains legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy and if the health of the parent is at risk during pregnancy.

The issue is now front and center in the race for the governorship, with Democrat Josh Shapiro vowing to veto bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature that would place restrictions on abortions.

Shapiro is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who while in office has pushed for a ban on abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy. Mastriano’s bill, introduced in March of last year, does not include exceptions in the case of rape or incest, or if the health of the parent is at risk during pregnancy.

But the decision to ban or allow abortions in Pennsylvania may be taken out of the governor’s hands altogether.

Last week, Republican state senators voted to add language amending the state constitution to say it does not guarantee abortion rights. The move was a procedural step in an effort to put the question to voters. A ballot question seeking voters' approval for a constitutional amendment cannot be vetoed by the governor.

Nationally, critics have assailed the Biden administration’s response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade as slow and lackluster.

On July 8, two weeks after the decision was overturned, he signed an executive order to protect the privacy for people seeking abortions and provide technical assistance to states that provide the procedure to people coming from states where it is banned. On July 11, Biden issued a directive for medical providers to grant abortions in emergency situations.

The president has also called on voters to elect more Democrats in November’s midterm elections in order to pass a law in Congress legalizing abortion access across the country.