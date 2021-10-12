Heads up, New Jersey residents 17 and older! The deadline to register to vote in order to cast a ballot in next month's governor's election is today, Oct. 12, 2021.

Eligible residents can submit a paper registration application to county election offices before they close for the evening, or through the state's online registration portal through 11:59 p.m.

At the top of statewide ballots, incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is running for re-election against Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman from Hunterdon County.

Here is a list of New Jersey's 21 county election offices' addresses and contact information if you plan to hand in a paper application in person today.

You are eligible to vote in New Jersey if you are:

A United States citizen

At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under New Jersey laws or another state's laws, or of the United States' federal laws.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, you can check your voter status at THIS LINK on New Jersey's Voter Portal.

Once registered, voters should get familiar with New Jersey's upcoming timeline for early in-person voting, mail-in voting and day-of voting on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021.

Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 23-31. Here is more information about how and where to cast a ballot before Nov. 2.

The deadline for registered voters to apply for mail-in ballots through the mail is Oct. 26. Voters are also able to apply for a mail-in ballot in person at a county election office until Nov. 1. You can submit those ballots through the U.S. Postal Service or in-person at a mail-in dropbox. Here is more information about dropbox locations.

Every polling place in New Jersey will be open on Election Day, Nov. 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.