Elon Musk

USAID security leaders on leave after trying to keep Musk's DOGE from classified info, officials say

Members of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency eventually did gain access Saturday to the aid agency's classified information, which includes intelligence reports, the former official said.

By Ellen Knickmeyer | The Associated Press

Elon Musk
Richard Bord | Wireimage | Getty Images

The Trump administration has placed two top security chiefs at the U.S. Agency for International Development on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Elon Musk's government-inspection teams, a current and a former U.S. official told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Members of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, eventually did gain access Saturday to the aid agency's classified information, which includes intelligence reports, the former official said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Musk's DOGE crew lacked high-enough security clearance to access that information, so the two USAID security officials — John Vorhees and deputy Brian McGill — were legally obligated to deny access.

The current and former U.S. officials had knowledge of the incident and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

It comes a day after DOGE carried out a similar operation at the Treasury Department, gaining access to sensitive information including the Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems.

Musk formed DOGE in cooperation with the new Trump administration with the stated goal of finding ways to fire federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations.

___

Politics

Trump administration 21 hours ago

Trump slaps tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, risking higher prices for U.S. consumers

Trump administration 23 hours ago

What are tariffs and how do they work?

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Panama City contributed to this report.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Elon MuskTrump administrationpolitics
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us