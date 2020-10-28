Donald Trump

Trump Supporters Stuck on Freezing Cold Airfield After Omaha Rally, 7 Taken to Hospitals

The temperature in the area was in the mid-30s at the time

A man watches as President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally
Getty Images

Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters were left in the freezing cold for hours after a campaign rally at an airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, with some walking about 3 miles to waiting buses and others being taken away in ambulances, NBC News reports.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals, suffering from a variety of conditions, and another 30 "contacted" for medical reasons, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement. The Omaha airport authority had a slightly different figure of the number taken to hospitals — it said six individuals were transported to local hospitals but could not confirm that it was due to the cold.

The temperature in the area was in the mid-30s at the time.

Politics

Decision 2020 12 hours ago

Murphy: 2.6 Million Ballots Already Cast in New Jersey

2020 Presidential Race 19 hours ago

If Trump Wanted People to Avoid '60 Minutes,' It Didn't Work

The Trump campaign said Wednesday they deployed "double the normal allotment" of buses for rallygoers but blamed the delays on road closures and the "resulting congestion."

"We always strive to provide the best guest experience at our events and we care about their safety," said Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpNebraskaOmahaCampaign Rally
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us